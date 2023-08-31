Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Elevate Ventures’ Christopher Day Shares insights on attracting and retaining top talent

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

In today’s fiercely competitive job market, attracting and retaining top talent is a constant challenge for businesses of all sizes. On this episode, we have Christopher Day, an expert from Elevate Ventures, who joins us to shed light on effective strategies for securing and keeping the best talent in your organization. With years of experience in talent acquisition and management, Christopher provides invaluable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of talent attraction and retention, offering actionable advice to help your company thrive in the war for talent. Tune in to discover the keys to building a workforce that can take your business to new heights.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY INNOPOWER.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Guarding your business: Strategies to...
Accounting & Bookkeeping /
Black Leaf Vegan’s Industry-Focused Approach
Industry Focus /
Coming up on the next...
BEO Show /
How Dirty Detailing, LLC. provides...
Success Stories /
Dr. David Hampton discusses the...
Access to Capital /
Empowering local entrepreneurs: A conversation...
Getting Started /
Golden Marshindi and Arnold Moto,...
Success Stories /
Veterans-owned specialty contracting company focusing...
Industry Focus /