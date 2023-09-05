Feedback from participants in this year’s RALLY – Innovation Conference

Get ready for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the RALLY Innovation Conference with our lineup of guests. Joining us on this exciting episode are Omar Atia, the co-founder and CEO of ZeroCarb LYFE, Jake Butler from Endeavor, and Rachel Klein, the Founder of Revival. Together, they will provide a deep dive into the heart of the RALLY Innovation Conference, shedding light on its transformative impact on innovation and entrepreneurship. From cutting-edge technologies to groundbreaking ideas, this episode promises to be a captivating exploration of the dynamic world of innovation. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain insider insights into one of the most anticipated events in the entrepreneurial calendar.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY INNOPOWER.