Feedback from participants in this year’s RALLY – Innovation Conference

by: Divine Triplett
Get ready for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the RALLY Innovation Conference with our lineup of guests. Joining us on this exciting episode are Omar Atia, the co-founder and CEO of ZeroCarb LYFE, Jake Butler from Endeavor, and Rachel Klein, the Founder of Revival. Together, they will provide a deep dive into the heart of the RALLY Innovation Conference, shedding light on its transformative impact on innovation and entrepreneurship. From cutting-edge technologies to groundbreaking ideas, this episode promises to be a captivating exploration of the dynamic world of innovation. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain insider insights into one of the most anticipated events in the entrepreneurial calendar.

