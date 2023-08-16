Follow up to this week’s Leveraging Your Contacts panel

Join us for an enlightening conversation with John Brand, President of Fairman & Seufert, Inc., as we delve into the art of leveraging your contacts. This discussion promises to uncover invaluable insights into building and utilizing your network effectively. With years of experience in his role, John Brand brings a wealth of knowledge to the table, offering strategies and anecdotes that highlight the power of connections in today’s dynamic business landscape.

For those eager to harness the potential of their contacts, John Brand’s wisdom is sure to be illuminating. Tune in to learn how to maximize the opportunities your network can provide and gain a deeper understanding of the significance of professional relationships. To engage in this conversation and learn from John Brand’s expertise, visit www.indyblackchamber.com. This episode promises to equip listeners with actionable insights on leveraging contacts for personal and professional growth.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY INNOPOWER.