IBE and INNOPOWER’s Circle City Classic Business and Entrepreneur Day wraps up with a spotlight on Small Business Impact

WISH-TV and the”Business, Equity and Opportunities” team extend their heartfelt congratulations to IBE and INNOPOWER for orchestrating a highly successful Business and Entrepreneur Day as part of this year’s Circle City Classic weekend, and we are honored to have been their media partner.

We had the privilege of speaking with both the event organizers and the individuals and organizations making a significant difference in the small business community.

Through our discussions, we gained valuable insights into the profound impact this event has on empowering and uplifting the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

For a comprehensive wrap-up of the event and to hear from those who are driving change in the small business landscape, visit the event’s official website at https://innopowerindy.com/ and stay tuned to www.editmelo.com and https://indybcc.org/.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY INNOPOWER.