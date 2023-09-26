Indiana Business Alliance of Civics Launched: Empowering businesses for civic engagement and responsibility

On a bright Monday morning, Business for America convened alongside civic leaders at the historic Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site to unveil a transformative endeavor: the Indiana Business Alliance of Civics.

Nathan Gotsch, the dedicated Indiana State Director of Business for America (BFA), passionately addressed the crowd, sharing insights with “Business Equity & Opportunities” on the profound significance of this initiative.

The Indiana Business Alliance of Civics has been meticulously crafted to serve as a vital resource hub, catering to businesses of all sizes, and aims to empower them with the tools and knowledge needed to enhance their civic engagement efforts.

This ambitious project holds the promise of fostering a more engaged and responsible business community within Indiana, poised to contribute to the betterment of both the state and its citizens.

