Indiana Small Business Expo, November 9th: An exclusive opportunity for entrepreneurs

This week in business

Kelly Sparks, President and Owner of Indiana Small Business EXPO, is orchestrating a gathering of like-minded small business owners at the Indiana Small Business Expo, scheduled for November 9th.

Tune in with us to hear Kelly Sparks share her inspiring journey and learn how you can participate in this invaluable event.

Don’t miss this chance to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and explore opportunities for business growth.

#BEOSHOW.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY INNOPOWER.