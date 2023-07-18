Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indianapolis Convention Center Hotel and Ballroom to promote minority and women-owned businesses

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

We had the privilege of hosting two distinguished guests, David Fredricks, the Director of Minority and Woman Development, and William Sewall, the Vice President of AECOM Hunt.

The focus of their discussion revolved around the exciting procurement opportunities associated with the new Indianapolis Convention Center Hotel and Ballroom. David Fredricks provided insights into the initiatives and programs aimed at promoting minority and women-owned businesses’ participation in this significant project.

William Sewall, representing AECOM Hunt, shared details about the procurement process and highlighted the immense potential for diverse businesses to contribute to the hotel and ballroom construction. This collaboration between David Fredricks and William Sewall showcases a commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the Indianapolis business community.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Physique 57: Bringing NYC fitness...
BEO Show /
How GEMCO is contributing to...
Industry Focus /
Grow with Google: Exploring new...
Running Your Business Day to Day /
How to strengthen your financial...
Accounting & Bookkeeping /
Indiana Black Expo business conference...
Access to Capital /
Office of Minority and Women...
Getting Started /
Tuesday’s business headlines
This Week In Business /
How Noah’s Animal Hospitals grew...
BEO Show /