Indy airport awarded largest FAA Grant in the nation

We are thrilled to welcome Todd Cavender, the Director of Environment and Sustainability at the Indianapolis Airport Authority, as our esteemed guest on this episode “This Week in Business.”

We have some exciting news to share regarding the Indianapolis International Airport (IND). On August 18th, it was announced that IND has been honored with the largest Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant in the nation, amounting to an impressive $22.58 million.

This significant grant will be utilized to spearhead the construction of state-of-the-art energy-efficient infrastructure and the installation of solar panels at the airport. With these ambitious sustainability initiatives, IND aims to set new standards in environmental stewardship and contribute to a greener aviation sector. To learn more about this remarkable achievement and the airport’s ongoing efforts towards sustainability, visit their official website at https://www.ind.com/.

This content is made possible by InnoPower.