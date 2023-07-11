Jane King talks Indiana setting sights on defense industry expansion as Congressman Jim Banks leads defense summit

This week in business, Indiana is making moves to become a major player in the defense industry. Congressman Jim Banks hosted the Northeast Indiana Defense Summit in Fort Wayne, bringing together business and military executives, as well as tech innovators from Silicon Valley. With a thriving defense and airspace industry already in place, Indiana aims to attract more business and create job opportunities by leveraging technology and innovation. Congressman Banks believes that tech will play a significant role in the future of US security, and he envisions bringing high-tech jobs to the Fort Wayne area. The state’s favorable housing and job market conditions make it an attractive destination for both large and small businesses alike.

Meanwhile, the stock market has shown positive signs this year, particularly for tech stocks. The NASDAQ experienced its best first-half performance since 1983, with a 31% increase. While it may be challenging for the NASDAQ to sustain such rapid growth, investors may consider reallocating funds to industries like energy that have not performed as well. The market’s future trajectory will depend on factors such as the Federal Reserve’s decisions on interest rates and the course of inflation. Despite the banking crisis earlier this year, the stock market has remained resilient, setting a promising tone for the rest of 2023.