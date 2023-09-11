The Circle City Classic – Football and much more

We recently had the pleasure of sitting down with Alice Watson, the CEO/President of the Indiana Black Expo, Inc., and Emil Ekiyor, the visionary founder of InnoPower LLC (InnoPower Indy), to delve into the exciting details surrounding this year’s Circle City Classic.

This iconic event is about much more than just football.

It’s a resounding touchdown for entrepreneurs and career builders alike, all thanks to the dynamic partnership forged between these two influential entities during the Circle City Classic weekend.

Stay tuned for an in-depth look at the incredible opportunities and initiatives set to unfold during this year’s event. Please watch the full interview above for more information.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY INNOPOWER.