This Week in Business: Conexion 5 for 500

On Tuesday, the Indy Chamber, Hispanic Business Council gathered corporate and civic leaders from across the city to recognize five people paving the way for Hispanic progress.

Director of the Hispanic Business Council at Indy Chamber, Marcelo Montero, introduced some of the honorees.

One of them is Michelle Cox, CEO of Cox Residential Roofing, who explains as a Hispanic woman in business she wants to set an example for other Hispanic people and women to follow her business. Also, she wants to help change the way the Hispanic community is looked at when it comes to business.

The Hispanic Business Council hosts four events a year. The Conexion 5 for 500 is their main event with over 300 attendees.

Other events taking place this week in business include:

The 2023 Earth Day Indiana Festival, Saturday, June 3rd 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Garfield Park. The festival will include at least 110 exhibitors, live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and a place to meet and support other local businesses that are helping the environment.

Also, the Innopower minority week thinking session is June 13th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Martin University.