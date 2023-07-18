Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Lilly Alzheimer’s drug shows promise; safety concerns remain

Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s treatment shows promise in the early stages of disease, but safety concerns remain.

The drugmaker has completed its Federal Drug Administration submission for approval of Donanemab, with regulatory action expected by the end of this year.

In early stage Alzheimer’s patients with mild cognitive impairment, an Eli Lilly investigational treatment slowed decline by 60%.

Bikeshare use increased 27% since 2019

Bikeshare is still growing in popularity after a pandemic cycling boom. Bloomberg reports ridership in major U.S. cities has increased 27% since 2019, reaching almost 45 million annual trips.

Renting an E-bike at one station and parking it at another alleviates many of the anxieties people have around biking.

Threads app usage slumps

After a red hot start that saw it accumulate 100 million users in five days, Meta platform’s alternative to Twitter, Threads, continued to slow down.

Daily active users to Threads on android devices slumped to 23.6 million from 49 million, according to market researcher Similarweb.

Usage in the U.S., which peaked at about 21 minutes on July 7, was just over six minutes on July 14.

More Americans getting turned down for loans

More Americans are getting turned down for loans.

Fed data says the rejection rate for loan applicants jumped to 21.8% in the 12 months through June, the highest level in five years.

This shows the combined impact of high interest rates and a cautious turn among the country’s lenders.

Microsoft research finds triple ‘dead zone’ in remote work

Microsoft researchers have documented what they call a “triple peak” phenomenon in which workers’ keyboard activity spikes in the morning and afternoon, then a third time around 10 p.m.

The tech giant predicts this pattern is here to stay.

The 4 to 6 p.m. dead zone is one reason so many executives are cranky about hybrid work.