Tuesday’s business headlines

Mitsubishi sales person Matthew Boston walks past a new Mitsubishi Mirage for sale at El Cajon Mitsubishi on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in El Cajon, Calif. At a time when auto buyers increasingly want pricey SUVs and trucks and fewer want small cars, the Mirage remains the lone new vehicle whose average sale price is under 20 grand — a figure that once marked a kind of unofficial threshold of affordability. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Most workers demand $80,000 a year to start new job

The amount of money most workers are asking for reached a record high this year, almost $80,000.

Employers have been trying to keep pace with the wage demands, pushing the average full-time offer up to $69,475, a 14% surge in the past year.

Higher wages have been a big factor in inflation.

Auto loan rejections reach all-time high

Auto loan rejections have reached an all time high.

The federal reserve says 14% of surveyed applicants said they were denied an auto loan in the last 12 months.

Drivers getting denied auto loans are not just those with bad credit or insufficient funds, many have been impacted by economic conditions outside their control.

Netflix mailing out bonus DVD rentals

Members who still receive DVD rentals from Netflix got an email last week thanking them for their business and offering a gift.

The email includes a link where members can request to be mailed “up to 10 extra discs in your mailbox.”

These bonus movies will be mailed out on Sept. 29, the last day that the DVD business will be sending out shipments.

Gen Z searching Spotify for sad music

Gen Z is searching for sad music on Spotify more than any other generation, leading the streaming platform to dub the past few months a “bummer summer” for the youth.

In comparison, it’s the 13th most searched term for millennials.

Nearly all indicators of poor mental health among high schoolers increased from 2011 to 2021.