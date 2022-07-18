BEO Show

Tips for building and retaining a solid staff

Cathy Langham is considered an expert in the field of supply chain solutions and is often sought after to consult with various state and industry organizations. Cathy offered ideas on the biggest things you need to consider when starting a business and retaining a solid staff.

She said to think about having the right people around you, whether that’s employees, a mentor, or customers. Having tenacity is also big, and that may occasionally come with a lack of sleep.

Building relationships in your field and being willing to learn can help lead you to new opportunities, she said. As far as your employees, Cathy recommended having training opportunities and providing cultural events to help your team feel cared for.

For more information watch the video above or click here.

This information is presented by Cathy Langham.

This content is made possible by Indiana Economic Development Corporation.