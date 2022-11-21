BEO Show

Tips on getting started in the construction industry

Akilah Darden is the Founder and President of the Darden Group and the Director of Design & Construction, Diversity and Inclusion for IU Health. She has 23 years of construction leadership experience and is also an award-winning advocate for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

She launched The Darden Group in January 2020 to be at the table and bring diversity to it. She learned what skillsets construction workers need, which include project management, learning money management, time management, and communication. She started an online Construction Management Masterclass to teach these skills, and also serves as a career mentor to local kids.

To learn more about The Darden Group click here.