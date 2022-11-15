BEO Show

Tips on keeping projects on time and on budget

Keeping projects on time and on budget can make or break a business. Akilah Darden is the Founder and President of the Darden Group and the Director of Design & Construction, Diversity and Inclusion for IU Health. She has 23 years of construction leadership experience and is also an award-winning advocate for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. She has built almost $2 billion in construction in 15 market sectors.

Communicating the scope of work and attracting top talent are top priorities. For more insights, watch the video above.

To learn more about The Darden Group click here.

This content is made possible by Eleven Fifty Academy.