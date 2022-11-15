BEO Show

Tips on keeping projects on time and on budget

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Keeping projects on time and on budget can make or break a business. Akilah Darden is the Founder and President of the Darden Group and the Director of Design & Construction, Diversity and Inclusion for IU Health. She has 23 years of construction leadership experience and is also an award-winning advocate for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. She has built almost $2 billion in construction in 15 market sectors.

Communicating the scope of work and attracting top talent are top priorities. For more insights, watch the video above.

To learn more about The Darden Group click here.

This content is made possible by Eleven Fifty Academy.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mormon church voices support for same-sex marriage law

Politics /

Disney World increases ticket prices for second time in a year

Business /

After the Bell: credit card balances rise; wealthy at Walmart; retailers in hot-dog price battle

Business /

Some retail store credit cards now carry APRs of more than 30%

Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.