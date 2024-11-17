Trauma Team at Eskenazi Health Now Focused on Prevention

The trauma team at Eskenazi Health is committed to healthcare for, “anybody and everybody.”

Sherri Marley, a trauma program manager for Eskenazi Health says she knew she wanted to spend her career in the trauma department from the very start of her career in 1996. “It just immediately felt like home.” She says that is rare for a healthcare worker, but she credits a nurse who was her mentor when her career began.

Marley says one of the highlights of her job is watching patients heal throughout their treatment, but a major focus for Eskenazi Health is helping trauma patients prevent re-injury. She says the evolution of trauma care is prevention.

In addition, Marley says the trauma team at Eskenazi uses evidence-based care to develop the right treatment plan for patients. She says the department measures itself against other trauma care units across the country and constantly evaluates its performance and ways to improve.

Maley says this is all part of Eskenazi Health’s commitment to treating all patients without judgment or hesitation, no matter their background or financial status. “It’s built into the DNA of who we are.”