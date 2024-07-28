Vegan Pet Food Company Expanding to Indiana

A company that uses AI to create healthy and eco-friendly pet foods is expanding into Indiana.

Mahsa Vazin, PhD, Founder and CEO of PawCo Foods, says her company was given a boost after she attended the Rally Innovation Conference last year and won a cash prize that allowed her company to expand. “It was a great opportunity for us to get connected.”

Vazin said she was initially nervous about attending the conference. Still, after attending and meeting with investors, she says attending Rally allowed her to promote her brand and share her mission.

After a tenure at Impossible Foods in research and development, Vazin said she saw a gap in the dog food market for owners who wanted a healthy and sustainable option for their pets. “That’s probably where I got inspired to work on plant-based diets.”

PawCo created eco-friendly vegan dog meals that have been optimized with AI.

Vazin says her company is preparing to open a second production facility in the Indianapolis area. Since Indiana is the second largest exporter of soy, a key ingredient in her pet food, the location is ideal. Indy’s central location also helps with shipping products across the country.