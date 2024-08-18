Venture Capital Investor to Speak at Minority Business Week

With Minority Business Week quickly approaching, Ashley Renee Reid has been announced as a keynote speaker for the event.

InnoPower is bringing its popular Minority Business Week event to the Rally Innovation Conference next month. Emil Ekiyor, the founder of InnoPower, says small business owners and entrepreneurs should attend Minority Business Week this year at Rally. “You need to be in this space.”

The event aims to engage local minority businesses and prepare them to compete for larger opportunities.

Reid, an investor with Union Heritage Ventures, a minority-owned and woman-owned venture capital firm based in Detroit, Michigan, says she will speak about how entrepreneurs can find capital to grow their businesses and what to consider when growing and scaling them for venture capital investors.

InnoPower is offering a discounted rate to Indiana Minority-Owned Businesses and college students.

Business owners – get an 80% discount

College Students – 95% discount

Minority Professionals and Non-Indiana Minority Business owners – 60%

To claim your discount code, visit www.innopower.formstack.com/forms/imbwdiscount