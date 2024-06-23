Veteran-Owned Bareknuckle Barbershop Welcomes All

Located in Irvington, the Bareknuckle Barbershop is a family-friendly, inclusive space that welcomes all.

John Moore, also known as the “Bearded Barber,” is the owner of Bareknuckle Barbershop, and he says his mission is to make the space a safe and welcoming environment for all, regardless of race, gender, and sexual orientation.

After spending ten years in the military as a barber, Moore moved with his wife to Indianapolis from Washington, D.C.. When he purchased the barbershop two years ago, it already served as a space that welcomed LGBTQ+ customers.

Moore wants his shop to be a place people feel safe in and can call their own. “I want that feeling from the minute you walk in that door.”

Another barber, Myles Parker, says he knew the second he stepped into the shop that it was a special place. “That’s a place I need to go to,” he says.

Throughout June, Bareknuckle Barber has hosted events to celebrate Pride Month. From drag shows to wine and canvas parties, Parker says the shop will host events year-round.