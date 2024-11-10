63°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
63° Indianapolis

Veteran Strategies Inc. Named Vendor of the Month

2024-11-10 – BE&O GS

by: Chris Wakefield
Posted: / Updated:

The city of Indianapolis has named Veteran Strategies as its Vendor of the Month.

The Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development said in a statement that Veteran Strategies, “has played an essential role in strengthening communication between industry and our Hoosier community.”

Robert Vane, who founded Veteran Strategies in 2010, says his business is focused on helping local organizations with public relations, marketing, and branding. Recently, Veteran Strategies has helped with community outreach for the new downtown Signia hotel and participated in the rollout of the Community Justice Center. 

Vane, who comes from a long line of military veterans, says his status as a veteran has helped grow his business. He gives back to the community by providing pro-bono work to veteran organizations.  

Veteran Strategies is registered as a Veteran-Owned Small Business with the federal government and certified by the city of Indianapolis and Indiana. Vane also hosts a podcast called Leaders and Legends. The show shares the stories of prominent Hoosiers.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

A Local Veteran is Helping...
BEO Show /
Goldman Sachs Bringing Small Business...
BEO Show /
New Fund to Help Central...
BEO Show /
Local Artist Gaining National Attention...
BEO Show /
Local Illustrator Leans into His...
BEO Show /
Making More Room for Black...
BEO Show /
How Small Businesses Can Use...
BEO Show /
How Business Owners Can Use...
BEO Show /