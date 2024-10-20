Vintage Candy Store Owner is Benefiting From Business Training Program

Having already seen success with her vintage candy shop, Tiffany Johnson Bass is hoping to take her business to the next level by participating in the IBE Business Training Initiative.

Bass, who owns the Sweeties’ Candy Boutique and Emporium in Brownsburg, Indiana, says she wants to improve her networking skills while in the unique business training program the Indiana Black Expo provides.

The Indiana Black Expo has 12 chapters across Indiana, and the training institute has two programs in Indianapolis, one in Ft. Wayne and one soon to open in the Michiana area. The free program focuses on “practical business skills that can immediately be applied by small business owners.”

Bass hopes to use what she’s learned in the program to scale up and grow her vintage candy and toy store. She’s looking forward to meeting new people and learning more about how to improve her business finances and how to complete due diligence when growing her small business.

A self-professed “candy connoisseur,” Bass says she has already made connections through the program and wants to use what she’s learned at an upcoming pitch competition with PItchFeast.