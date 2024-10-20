Wayne Township Adult Learning Program Adds to Skilled Workforce

The Wayne Township Adult Learning program is helping student workers prepare for a career in some of the most in-demand industries.

Christine Mcintyre-Gray, a coordinator for MSD of Wayne Township says students in the adult learning program are gaining valuable experience to work in trade industries, medical professions, and more.

Mcintyre-Gray also highlighted the increased salaries of students who participate in the program. “Their incomes grow drastically.” According to her, graduates of the program earn more than $8,000/year more than their contemporaries. She says the extra $700/month can go a long way to providing for a family.

A key component of the program is the work-based learning portion, where students learn on the job with mentors and professionals. After eight weeks of classroom learning, the students work up to 120 hours on-site. Mcintyre-Gray says this portion of the program helps the students learn to use tools and machines and builds confidence and connections.

When student-workers are prepared for the workforce, Mcintyre-Gray says children win, the school district wins, and the community wins.

To learn more about the program, visit https://adulted.info.