WE Brunch Indy Happy Hour Will Honor Women-Owned Businesses

WE Brunch Indy will host a happy hour that celebrates women-owned businesses in Central Indiana.

The annual WE Happy Hour will be held on July 11, from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Biltwell Event Center. Doneisha Posey, the co-founder of WE Brunch Indy, says the event is aimed at inspiring and motivating women business owners in the area. The brunch will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Posey says 50 women-owned businesses will attend the brunch, serving as vendors. She says the businesses will include law firms, consultants, retailers, and more. She also says the event is a chance for women to have an opportunity to showcase their skills and talents while expanding their networks.

While their brunches are only open to women, Posey says everyone is welcome to the happy hour event. “We all need each other,” she says.

Amanda L. Bonilla, another co-founder of WE Brunch Indy, says the event can be a big stepping stone for small businesses just getting started. She says the event is a great opportunity to gain exposure and build networking skills.