Well-Trans is Important Piece in Healthcare Puzzle

With more than 118 employees, Well-Trans works 24/7 with 160 transportation providers across Indiana to deliver patients to critical appointments.

William Retherford, the VP of Operations for Well-Trans, says the company makes more than 70,000 weekly non-emergency trips. Retherford says their mission is to eliminate transportation barriers to good health across Indiana.

Many of the patients who use Well-Trans are on Medicaid and Medicare, and they use the transportation service to make it to dialysis appointments, cancer treatments, dental visits, and more. Retherford says preventative care is important to ensure future health issues won’t arise in patients, and reliable transportation is important.

According to Retherford, significant health issues require more significant transportation needs and more frequent visits to medical providers. “It is a wide network operation that impacts several thousands of people across the state.” Well-Trans has helped over 800,000 Hoosiers in need make it to critical and life-saving medical appointments.

For Well-Trans employees, all training is done in-house, and Retherford says the never-ending operation allows for a wide variety of daily shifts for those who can’t work a normal 9-5 job.