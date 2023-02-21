BEO Show

What is a grant, and how can one help your business?

This week’s “Access to Capital” segment is focused on how to submit and manage grants. According to Sunny Lu Williams, a grant is a specific method of providing funding through a narrative and data driven application that shares a well-packaged story about who you are as an organization, what you do, who your services impact, and how your business aligns with the funders’ strategy.

Williams is the CEO of TechServ, a project management and consultancy firm founded by her grandmother 30 years ago. The company serves the healthcare, higher education, and public safety communities. TechServ matches grant administrators and makers to community-based projects that need funding.

For more information about TechServ, visit https://techserv.io.