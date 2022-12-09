BEO Show

What makes Heaven Hill Brands stand out from the fine spirits crowd?

On this week’s Industry Focus segment, we learn about the relationships between sports bars and distributors of spirits. Brent Holverson is the Regional Sales Manager in Indiana for Heaven Hill Brands, and he spoke about how the pandemic has impacted his business.

He discussed supply chain issues, pivoting to alternative products, and the spirits industry bouncing back. He stressed the importance of taking care of employees and businesses giving back.

You can learn more about Heaven Hill Brands here.