What sets angel investors apart from other funding avenues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Angel investors can be another source for funding a new business. Matthew Murphy III, Founder of Emboss Partners, talks about what entrepreneurs should do before asking for capital from angel investors.

In a nutshell, a typical angel investor is someone who has started and/or run businesses, have typically been successful in their career. They have also amassed some level of wealth from those endeavors, and they have passion for assisting businesses to grow.

Angel investors are typically looking for a return on their capital when they invest in businesses. They can often be tricky to find, so Murphy recommends building relationships in entrepreneurial circles.

He says they also want to add value through mentorship, as many angel investors will spend time and share wisdom with the entrepreneurs they invest in.

This content is presented by Matthew Murphy III.