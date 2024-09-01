Yellowstone Star Denim Richards at Minority Business Week

From the set of Yellowstone to the convention floor at RALLY, Denim Richards shares his entrepreneurial success story.

Richards, the Founder and CEO of Opulent Entertainment Group, says that despite being a classically trained opera singer and stage actor, he wanted to try his hand at entrepreneurship. “I don’t sit still very often.”

Richards said shortly after his career began, he soon felt like acting wasn’t enough. It wasn’t long before he founded his own company in Africa that focuses on creating designer accessories, making wine, investing in real estate, and television production.

Richards spent his time in Indianapolis as a keynote speaker for Minority Business Week, which was presented by InnoPower. He says attending the event was a great opportunity to build relationships with other entrepreneurs and investors.

When asked to give advice to younger entrepreneurs, Richards says it’s important to slow down and do the work. He says it takes more than just having a great idea. “You don’t get to just turn a light on and be successful.”