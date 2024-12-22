Young Author is Looking to the Future

As he continues to build his literary career, Landon Spurlin is also working to help more young authors build their own.

Spurlin, a young entrepreneur and author, says that since the release of his recent book, The Bully, he’s spent time organizing school events, speaking at career fairs, and acting. “It’s very time-consuming.”

Spurlin’s book is about two friends who take separate paths in high school and how friend groups can put peer pressure on students. He wants more middle and high school students to read it.

The Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School student says one of the most fulfilling aspects of being a young published author is having aspiring young authors reach out to him for help and advice. In addition to the positive feedback he received about his book, Spurling says he is encouraged to write more.

Currently busy preparing to emcee a Kwanza event, the young author is focused on his future, which includes helping young artists and authors achieve their dreams of selling their work.