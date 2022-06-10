BEO Show

Your personal brand is essential to growing your business

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The promotion of your personal brand can be essential to the growth of your business. It can impact how customers, clients, and partners video you, your products, and your services. Gary Brackett, Leadership Coach, Founder of Champ CEO, and former Colts’ linebacker, explains why personal branding is an important part of starting your business.

Brackett says that building your brand is about you, your values, and your personality. If you have a business, you should have a logo and a tagline.

Consistency is key when posting online about your brand. Brackett also recommends authenticity online and creating a following that will buy from you.

For more information on Gary Brackett and personal branding, click here.

This information is presented by Gary Brackett.

This content is made possible by Indiana Economic Development Corporation.