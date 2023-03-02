Best CBD Oil (2023 Product Rankings) Top CBD Oil Brands on the Market to Buy

The response to CBD products in the past few years has been overwhelming. Many individuals have taken to social media platforms to share the life transformations that they have achieved with these products.

However, despite being effective, CBD is not as popular as one would want it to be. Many people still wonder, “Is CBD legal?” because of the negative connotations attached to the cannabis plant and its extracts. Where one section uses CBD oil to seek relief from chronic pain, the other section is completely oblivious to the benefits of CBD.

CBD is legal in most states of the country. With its recent spurt, many brands have started producing CBD oil products using carrier oils like MCT oil to offer pain relief to individuals. You have come to the right place if you intend to use CBD oils to treat conditions like insomnia, depression, anxiety, etc.

To find the best CBD oil producers for daily use, you must know how to recognize the appropriate CBD oil companies. To ease your struggle, we found the top CBD oils and reviewed them based on several important factors. If you think you want to take CBD oil, you can start with any of these companies.

Read this review in detail to understand more about the world of CBD.

Top CBD Oil Brands On The Market Right Now

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical compound found in the cannabis plant that combines with the endocannabinoid system in your body and supports healthy functions. It does not have any psychoactive properties, which means that CBD cannot get you high.

In contrast, CBD is linked to plenty of health benefits. Once CBD extract is taken from the cannabis plant, it is infused with a carrier oil like olive oil, coconut oil, or MCT oil. The addition of these carrier oils enhances the absorption rate of CBD so that you can use the CBD oil tincture more effectively.

The wild popularity of CBD oil products can be attributed to their amazing pain-relieving properties. Our research and editorial teams conducted an extensive investigation to find out the best CBD oil brands on the market right now. Before finding out about each brand in detail, let’s take a quick look at their summary in the following table.

XWERKS CBD Oil The brand produces high-quality products that provide you the goodness of full-spectrum oil. Populum This brand produces the best CBD oil tincture that is checked for potency and quality. CBDPure You can get pure CBD oil here that is free from harmful substances. Receptra Naturals It uses only natural ingredients for flavoring, such as MCT oil, passionflower, lime, ginger, etc. Mana Artisan Botanics The oils produced by this brand are non-GMO and certified organic. Rya Organics The products of this company are 100% organic, vegan-friendly, soy-free, and gluten-free. Bloom Hemp The brand produces full-spectrum CBD oil using organic and pure hemp oil. CBD American Shaman This is a flavored CBD oil that is formulated for easy absorption. CBDistillery CBD Oils This brand produces targeted oils that are seldom found elsewhere. cbdMD You can find different strengths of CBD per bottle here. Medterra You can use this CBD oil tincture daily for pain relief. Five CBD If you are looking for flavored products, this is the right place. Charlotte’s Web Consume this CBD oil to reduce stress levels and inflammation. Zatural This brand produces the best CBD oil in different potencies. Aspen Green You can trust Aspen Green to offer you safe and natural products. RE Botanicals The brand uses organic and pure hemp oil in all its products. Joy Organics You can choose Joy Organics CBD oil to get rid of anxiety and stress. Green Roads Taking CBD oil from Green Roads can provide you with multiple health benefits. Just CBD Every CBD oil tincture of Just CBD is tested for purity. Sol CBD It is one of the best CBD oils on the market that can provide insomnia relief. CBDFx One of the most famous brands and produces exceptional products.

XWERKS CBD Oil

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Full Spectrum Product Varieties CBD Oil, Capsules and Rub Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money-Back Guarantee 30-day.

XWERKS is one of the most popular companies in the CBD industry. It is well-known for delivering the best CBD oils that are brewed using organic hemp derived from trusted sources. The company only offers full-spectrum CBD oil, which means that you can get the better of all the components of the cannabis plants without the psychoactive effects of THC.

You can get their CBD oil in two sizes – 600 milligrams and 1,000 milligrams. Their pure CBD oil can provide you with pain relief in the joints. If you want the standard dosage of CBD oil per serving, you can take CBD oil produced by XWERKS.

The company produces pure CBD oil using ingredients derived from the best sources in Colorado and Washington.

Populum

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Full Spectrum CBD Product Varieties CBD Oil, Capsules and Rub Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money-Back Guarantee 30-day.

This CBD company, located in Arizona, is known for its honest manufacturing practices. It produces high-quality oils that are safe and healthy for daily consumption. The price of the full spectrum oil produced by Populum is more than other brands on this list.

The brand produces full-spectrum CBD oil using organic hemp seed oil extracted from only trusted sources. Their CBD oil contains pure ingredients that can promote relaxation and overall well-being.

Third-party labs test the products of Populum to ensure that they contain the permitted CBD oil per serving.

CBDPure

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Full Spectrum CBD Product Varieties Softgel capsules, oil and cream Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money Back Guarantee 90-day

Another popular brand on our list, CBDPure produces a wide variety of CBD oil products that use hemp oil derived from the extracts of organically-grown plants in Colorado and Washington.

The full-spectrum CBD oil produced by the brand is extremely effective and provides instant anxiety relief. It comes in different potencies, so you can choose the CBD oil dosage per serving. If you take CBD oil sublingually, it will have the best effects on your health.

Apart from producing full-spectrum CBD oils, the brand also makes pet oil, CBD cream, and CBD soft gels.

Receptra Naturals

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Full Spectrum CBD Product Varieties CBD Oil, Gummies, Topical and Capsules Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money-Back Guarantee 30-day

This brand is located in Colorado, USA. Receptra Naturals is known for its unique combinations of flavored CBD oils that are seldom found elsewhere. You can get turmeric and CBD in one bottle here, and you can also get lavender in a CBD oil tincture here.

The brand makes only full-spectrum CBD oil from the purest and highest quality organic hemp seed oil. Some users have called it the best CBD oil on the market right now.

The brand uses 5-25 mg of CBD per bottle to provide you with instant pain relief.

Mana Artisan Botanics

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Full Spectrum CBD Product Varieties Hemp Oil, Honey, and Balm Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money-Back Guarantee 30-day.

Located in one of the best exotic locations in the world, Hawaii, Mana Artisan Botanics produces unique CBD oil products for users who love to experiment with their CBD oil tincture. One of the most famous flavors offered by this brand is macadamia nut. This CBD oil contains macadamia nut oil as well.

The brand produces one of the most unique and best CBD oils from the extracts of the organically grown hemp plant. If you take CBD oil daily, you can commit to holistic growth and pain-free life. You can get the ideal dosage of CBD per bottle here.

Rya Organics

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Broad Spectrum and Full Spectrum CBD Product Varieties Gummies, Serum, Lip Conditioner, etc. Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money-Back Guarantee 30-day.

It is one of the few CBD oil companies on this list that does not have years of experience. Although, in the short time of its existence, Rya Organics has proved why it should be on this list.

Based in California, this brand has redefined the benefits of CBD oils with its glamorous range of CBD oil products. It offers various products so that you can enjoy different methods of ingesting CBD oil. The company produces pure CBD oils from organic hemp seed oil so that you can get 800 – 1,000 mg of CBD per bottle.

Bloom Hemp

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, and Isolate Product Varieties CBD Oils, Capsules, Topicals, and Roll On Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money-Back Guarantee 30-day.

Bloom Hemp is one of the best CBD companies on the market right now. It produces CBD oils that produce targeted results. The three options include – recovery, calming, and digestive CBD oil tincture. All products of this brand are USDA-certified organic.

When you take CBD oil produced by Bloom Hemp, you support recovery and sleep quality in your body. You get the recommended dosage of CBD oil per serving here.

CBD American Shaman

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Full Spectrum CBD Product Varieties Oils, Topicals, Gummies, etc. Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money-Back Guarantee 45-day

This company is known for producing high-quality CBD oil products that are packed with beneficial ingredients. If you are fond of taking CBD oil in different flavors, CBD American Shaman is the right choice for you. These flavors include strawberry-banana, cool berry, blueberry moon, grape, and lemon, among many others.

You can get lower potency CBD oil here, with each bottle containing as little as 200 mg CBD per bottle. The brand uses locally grown hemp plant extracts that provide pain relief within minutes.

CBDistillery CBD Oils

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, and Isolate Product Varieties CBD Oil, Gummies, Drink Mix, etc. Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money-Back Guarantee 60-day.

Every product made by CBDistillery uses hemp seed oil from the most organic sources so that you can be relieved whilst using their CBD oil tincture. It makes the best CBD oil starting at 500 mg of CBD per bottle.

If you want to take CBD oil from a U.S. Hemp Authority Certified brand, this is where you should look. The benefits of CBD oils include anxiety, insomnia, and pain relief.

cbdMD

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum CBD Product Varieties CBD Oils, gummies, topicals, etc. Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money-Back Guarantee 60-day.

The brand produces some of the best CBD oils on the market right now. The cbdMD products include CBD oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies. You can find flavored CBD oil products here if you want to experiment with them.

It is one of the few brands that makes broad-spectrum CBD oil using hemp extract from organically grown plants. You can get 1,000 mg of CBD per bottle to experience pain relief.

Medterra

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Isolate, Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum Product Varieties Capsules, Topicals and Oils Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money-Back Guarantee NA

Created by a group of passionate individuals, Medterra produces high-quality full-spectrum CBD oil and broad-spectrum CBD oil using extracts from the hemp plant and organic coconut MCT oil.

If you take CBD oil produced by this company, you can get 500 milligrams – 3,000 milligrams of CBD oil per bottle. All its products are 100% legal and tested by third-party labs regularly.

Five CBD

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Full Spectrum CBD Product Varieties Gummies, Capsules, Chocolates, etc. Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money-Back Guarantee NA

The CBD oil products of Five CBD are made from organic hemp seed oil and carrier oils like MCT oil. The brand is known for its wide variety of CBD oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies. The full spectrum CBD oil contains 1,500- 6,000 milligrams of CBD per bottle. You can take one bottle to experience pain relief.

You can get different flavors here including mint chocolate, lavender, and citrus.

Charlotte’s Web

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Isolate, Broad Spectrum, and Full Spectrum Product Varieties Oil, Gummies, and Cream. Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money-Back Guarantee 30-day.

The brand produces 100% pure CBD oil, which makes it a people’s favorite. Charlotte’s Web CBD oil uses high-quality organically grown hemp plant extracts. You can get the best CBD oils here, including isolated CBD oil tinctures.

If you like to take CBD oil flavored, you can get options like mint chocolate, orange blossom, lemon twist, etc., to seek pain relief.

Zatural

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Isolate, Broad Spectrum and Full Spectrum Product Varieties Softgels, gummies, and oil Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money-Back Guarantee 30-day.

Taking CBD oil from organically extracted hemp seed oil (using CO2 extraction) can be very beneficial for your body. Zatural CBD oil tincture can prove therapeutic for individuals who are suffering from joint pain.

The CBD oil products of Zatural are broad spectrum and come in different flavors, including peppermint, lemon, etc.

Aspen Green

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Full Spectrum CBD Product Varieties CBD Oil and Cream. Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials. Money-Back Guarantee 60-day

The USDA-certified organic CBD oil by Aspen Green is free from harmful toxins and chemicals. Its full-spectrum CBD oils are tested for purity and quality regularly by independent labs.

The full-spectrum CBD oil is made from the organically grown hemp plant in Colorado. You can take CBD oil produced by Aspen Green without worrying about getting any side effects. Available in three different flavors, you can use its CBD oil for instant pain relief.

RE Botanicals

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Full Spectrum CBD Product Varieties Tincture, Body Oil, etc. Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money-Back Guarantee 30-day.

This brand uses hemp extract from the best farms in the country to produce the best CBD oil. Apart from using CBD extract, RE Botanicals CBD oil products also contain MCT oil, a carrier oil. Ingesting CBD oil can prove very beneficial for you.

The USDA-certified organic CBD oil tincture is safe and effective for everyday consumption.

Joy Organics

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Broad Spectrum and Full Spectrum Product Varieties Oil, Gummies, and Bath Bombs Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials. Money-Back Guarantee 30-day

One of the most popular brands, Joy Organics, makes excellent CBD oil products that are preferred by thousands of individuals. Joy Organics CBD oil is USDA-certified organic which means it is 100% safe for everyday consumption.

If you are looking for high-quality CBD oil, Joy Organics is the right choice for you. When you take CBD oil from Joy Organics, you get closer to seeking pain relief. Joy Organics CBD oil is available in 4 different flavors – unflavored/natural, summer lemon, tranquil mint, and orange bliss.

Green Roads

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum Product Varieties Topicals, Gummies, Beverages, etc. Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money-Back Guarantee 30-day.

This company has almost a decade of experience in this industry. It produces full-spectrum CBD oil, broad-spectrum CBD oil, topical CBD oil, and Isolate CBD oil. If you are looking for a THC-free product, go for the broad-spectrum oil. All the products contain permitted quantities of CBD oil per serving.

You can get instant pain relief from the formulation of CBD Oil by Green Roads, as it uses organic and pure hemp extract.

Just CBD

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, and Isolate Product Varieties Oils, Gummies, Cream, etc. Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money-Back Guarantee 60-day

It is USDA-certified organic and one of the finest brands in the industry. The CBD oil tincture starts from 50 mg of CBD per serving. According to some users, this brand produces the best CBD oil.

Just CBD uses organic and pure hemp extract from the best sources to create the best CBD oil products for individuals.

Sol CBD

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Full Spectrum CBD Product Varieties Oil, Capsules, and Topicals Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money-Back Guarantee 60-day

Sol CBD manufactures high-quality and effective CBD oil products using hemp extract derived from the best sources. Every CBD oil tincture is rich in effective ingredients that are formed of MCT oil and other carrier oils.

CBDFx

Brand Overview:

Types Of CBD Offered Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, and Isolate Product Varieties Face Masks, Cream, and Capsules Customer Reviews Largely positive customer testimonials Money-Back Guarantee 60-day

If you want the goodness of organic coconut MCT oil (carrier oil) and hemp oil, you should order from CBDFx which is one of the best brands on the market right now. Taking CBD oil from CBDFx can prove very beneficial for you.

The brand makes the best CBD oil using pure and safe ingredients. You can use both – broad-spectrum CBD oil and full-spectrum CBD oil here. A CBD oil tincture contains 5-25 mg of CBD per serving.

Factors That Were Used To Determine These Rankings

It is challenging to swarm through the seas of products available and handpick the best of the lot. Our team spends a lot of time deliberating about the right brands so that you have to choose from the most elite and effective products.

In order to prepare the list of the CBD oil products above, our team considered relevant factors to determine whether they belong here or not. Most CBD oils on our list pass every criterion to be called the best from the rest.

Take a look at the ranking factors that were used to determine this list so that you develop more credibility toward the brands mentioned above.

Ingredients Used

There are many CBD products available online that claim to provide the user with multiple health benefits quickly. However, most of these companies make hollow promises and use artificial stimulants in the formula of CBD oils to induce results in everyday users.

We only picked those CBD oils for this list that used organic hemp extract derived from the locally-grown cannabis plant in their formulation. These brands use pure CBD to create their products so that users can benefit from them. Other ingredients that were used include carrier oils like MCT oil and coconut oil.

The usage of the right ingredients determines your overall health. You can get chronic pain relief only if CBD oil contains safe and pure ingredients.

Effectiveness

Any good CBD product must contain at least 5 mg of CBD oil per serving so that users achieve the promised health benefits. We searched extensively for evidence that could support the claims of effectiveness promised by these CBD oil products, and the 21 brands mentioned in the above list passed the cut.

You can use any of these CBD oils as per your reference and get anxiety and pain relief. Other benefits of CBD oils include relief from insomnia, better skin quality, and overall improved health.

If you wish to take CBD oil daily, you need to make sure it is effective on your body so that you get desired results easily.

Variety Available

People these days want options in everything. They pursue things more ardently if they are presented with choices. Similarly, it is important that you get options in CBD oils so that you can switch among them whenever you wish to!

Every brand on this list offers a wide variety of CBD products that can be used for different purposes. You can find the following options:

Broad spectrum CBD oil

Full spectrum CBD oil

CBD Isolate.

If you want to seek benefits from all the components of the cannabis plant, you should go for full-spectrum CBD. If you want to enjoy all the components minus the THC, you should go for broad-spectrum oil. And, if you want just to take pure CBD or only CBD, you should go for CBD isolate. CBD isolate does not contain any traces of THC in it.

Manufacturer Reputation

Another important thing that we looked for in a CBD brand was its reputation in the CBD industry. Many brands enter the industry daily, and many brands leave the industry daily. It is difficult to trust those new CBD companies and make big promises that are hard to believe.

This is why it is important to gauge the reputation of the manufacturers whilst calling them the best. Any company that seeks to produce CBD oil must follow safe manufacturing practices and get its products tested by third-party labs for purity and quality.

You must select CBD oil products only from those brands that are respected and trusted by the masses and disclose all the information, especially the formulation, regarding their products to the public.

Advertised Benefits Of CBD

Another important factor whilst determining the ranking of CBD companies is to read what are the advertised health benefits of CBD oils produced by the brand. If a company claims that its broad-spectrum CBD oil or full-spectrum CBD oil can treat cancer or Alzheimer’s, run in the opposite direction with all your speed.

Pricing and Refund Policy

All the CBD oil products mentioned on our list are affordable and come with a flexible refund policy. Most people cannot afford expensive products for daily use. It makes more sense for them to use reasonably priced products with quality ingredients that fall within their range.

Customer Reviews

Many CBD users post reviews online to share their experiences after taking CBD oil from a particular brand. This helps our team and other users understand the quality and effectiveness of CBD products.

We gave importance to only those brands that received substantial positive customer reviews. It is imperative to understand the viewpoint of users regarding a brand before calling it the best.

How Does CBD Work In Your Body?

CBD has been shown to interact with many different receptors throughout the human body. These receptors respond to cannabinoids like THC and CBD. They help regulate our endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is responsible for maintaining homeostasis or balance within the body. This system regulates a wide range of physiological functions, including mood, appetite, energy metabolism, sleep cycles, hormone regulation, immune response, and pain perception.

The ECS helps us maintain balance and health by monitoring internal systems and responding appropriately. When we have an injury or illness, our bodies release chemicals called cytokines that activate the ECS. It responds by sending out chemical messengers called neurotransmitters to cells throughout the body. Neurotransmitters communicate with cells to relay messages about changes in our environment and how we should react. For example, when we feel pain from an injury, neurotransmitters send signals to the brain to inform what parts of the body need more attention.

How Does Science Back The Benefits Of CBD?

When you take CBD oil daily, you provide your body with multiple benefits that are backed by science. It does not matter whether you are taking a broad-spectrum CBD oil, full-spectrum CBD, or CBD isolate, when taken in the right quantities, CBD products can help you get rid of many local problems in your body.

Taking 5 – 30 milligrams of CBD oil per serving is recommended by experts and authorities. Only then you can discover all the benefits of CBD oils. Most CBD oils on our list are rich in components along with cannabidiol extract to help enhance your overall health.

Taking CBD oil can have the following benefits for your body:

CBD Can Help Reduce Inflammation

Inflammation is part of the normal healing process after an injury occurs. However, if inflammation becomes excessive or lasts too long, it can lead to further damage. Chronic inflammation can contribute to diseases like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

Endocannabinoids are produced naturally in the body and act as signaling molecules to keep inflammation under control. Cannabinoids like CBD work by interacting with these same receptors in the body.

Helps Alleviate Joint Pain

When we experience pain, our brains produce natural cannabinoid compounds called endocannabinoids. These molecules bind to specific receptors on cell membranes throughout the body. CB1 receptors are found mainly in the central nervous system, while CB2 receptors are located primarily in the immune system.

Endocannabinoids play a role in regulating pain sensitivity and reducing inflammation. They also influence memory formation, mood, and food intake. Research shows that people who suffer from chronic pain conditions have lower levels of endocannabinoids than those who don’t.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of over 60 active ingredients found in cannabis. Unlike THC, CBD doesn’t cause psychoactive effects. Instead, it interacts with the body through the endogenous cannabinoid system.

According to a study published in the Journal of Rheumatology, people who used cannabidiol (CBD) were more likely to have less severe symptoms than those who did not use CBD.

The researchers suggest that CBD could potentially treat rheumatoid arthritis because it has been shown to reduce the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. These chemicals play an important role in the development of autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

The researchers also found that CBD was effective at reducing pain levels when compared to a placebo. They concluded that further studies should be conducted on this topic.

CBD oil is often recommended for patients suffering from arthritis. It helps to reduce pain and inflammation while improving mobility. A recent study showed that CBD oil helped to improve sleep quality and duration among individuals with fibromyalgia.

Anxiety Relief and Alleviation Of Depression

Anxiety disorders affect millions of Americans every year. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, anxiety disorders include generalized anxiety disorder, panic attacks, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, social phobia, and agoraphobia.

People who suffer from anxiety disorders may find relief using CBD products. Studies show that CBD reduces anxiety and improves sleep quality. This makes sense since both CBD and serotonin help regulate sleep patterns.

In addition, CBD has anti-anxiety properties that make it useful for treating anxiety disorders. CBD works by activating certain receptors in the brain that help calm down feelings of fear and worry.

A study published in Neuropsychopharmacology found that CBD reduced anxiety in healthy volunteers. The participants reported feeling calmer after taking CBD.

Depression is another mental health condition that affects millions of people worldwide. Research shows that CBD can help alleviate depression.

One study found that CBD had antidepressant effects in mice. Another study found that CBD produced positive results in human subjects suffering from depression.

In addition, several other studies have demonstrated that CBD can help to relieve depression. For example, a study published in Molecular Psychiatry found that CBD helped to improve mood in people with major depressive disorder.

Helps Prevent and Treat Insomnia

Insomnia affects many people around the world. In fact, insomnia is the most common sleep problem. People who have insomnia can feel anxious or depressed during the day.

Taking CBD oil can provide you relief from insomnia. If you cannot fall asleep easily, CBD products can help you to a great extent. CBD oil products combine with the ECS system in your body, which helps regulate sleep patterns. Also, when you get rid of chronic pain in your body, you are able to sleep like a baby every night.

Studies show that CBD can help ease anxiety and promote restful sleep. One study found that CBD significantly improved sleep quality and decreased daytime sleepiness in people with insomnia.

Another study found that CBD increased total sleep time and decreased wakefulness following sleep onset. Researchers believe that CBD acts on the neurotransmitter adenosine, which plays a key role in promoting sleep.

As mentioned, CBD interacts with your body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). Your ECS regulates sleep cycles and promotes relaxation. When you consume CBD, it activates CB1 and CB2 receptors in your brain.

These receptors are responsible for regulating sleep cycles and promoting relaxation. CBD binds to these receptors and triggers their activity. As a result, CBD helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

It Can Reduce Symptoms Of PTSD

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that occurs as a result of experiencing traumatic events such as war, rape, assault, natural disasters, etc.

In some cases, taking full-spectrum CBD or broad-spectrum CBD oil can help people deal better with social anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. You won’t get high from any CBD product on this list. But, when you take the right CBD oil, you can experience a sense of calmness and relaxation in your mind with continued usage.

Research suggests that CBD can help to prevent PTSD. One study found that people who took CBD before being exposed to trauma were less likely to develop PTSD symptoms than those who didn’t take CBD.

The researchers believe that CBD prevents PTSD by increasing levels of anandamide, a compound that helps reduce pain and inflammation. Anandamide also helps fight against anxiety and depression.

CBD Helps Treat Addiction

Addiction is a chronic disease characterized by compulsive drug use despite negative consequences. It’s estimated that more than 20 million Americans struggle with addiction.

There is evidence suggesting that CBD could be helpful in preventing substance abuse. A study published in Psychopharmacology found that daily doses of CBD helped reduce cravings for cocaine in rats.

Researchers believe that CBD inhibits the release of dopamine in the brain. Dopamine is a chemical messenger that causes feelings of pleasure when released in the brain.

When you experience intense feelings of pleasure, your brain releases dopamine. This process makes you want to repeat certain actions over and over again.

For example, if you eat chocolate cake, your brain will release dopamine. The feeling of pleasure you get from eating this food stimulates your desire to eat more of it.

CBD reduces the amount of dopamine your brain releases when you experience pleasurable sensations. As a result, you won’t crave drugs like alcohol or cigarettes.

It Can Help Prevent Alcoholism

Alcoholism is a serious public health issue. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, approximately 15 percent of adults in the U.S. struggle with alcoholism.

Alcoholism affects men and women equally. However, research shows that men tend to have higher rates of alcohol dependence than women.

A recent study found that CBD may help treat alcoholism. In this study, researchers gave CBD to mice that had been genetically engineered to exhibit signs of alcoholism.

After giving CBD to the mice, researchers observed changes in their behavior. They noticed that CBD reduced the number of times the mice drank alcohol.

In addition, CBD made the mice drink less alcohol each day. These results suggest that CBD might help reduce drinking problems in humans.

Boosts Skin Quality

Full-spectrum oil or broad-spectrum CBD oil can help boost the quality of your skin. If you take CBD oil daily, you can experience better glowing and smooth skin.

How Should You Use CBD Oils?

Whether you are taking a broad-spectrum CBD oil, full-spectrum CBD, or CBD isolate, you must know how to use it in the right manner. If you don’t know how to consume a CBD product in its intended manner, you might end up harming yourself.

There are several ways of consuming CBD products. Once you have finalized which product is correct for you, you can study these methods:

Edibles – This includes CBD gummies and cookies that you can consume directly. Their dosage is mentioned on the product bottle so that you don’t get confused.

Topical Application – This includes CBD balms and creams that you can apply to the area where you are experiencing chronic pain.

Inhalation – Another way of consuming the product is through smoking or vaping. You get the highest CBD concentration in this method which also happens to be the fastest on this list.

Sublingual – You place drops of CBD oil under your tongue in this one. It is pretty simple to follow, and you can adjust the dosage as per your wish.

FAQ

As popular CBD has gotten with time, it still invites a lot of questions. We have answered some of the most common questions regarding CBD oil products so that you also get to clear your doubts about them.

What Is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical compound found in the cannabis plant. It is free from psychoactive properties and combines with the endocannabinoid system of the body to provide you with anxiety, insomnia, and pain relief. Taking CBD oil in any form can prove highly beneficial for you.

Is CBD oil legal?

CBD oil is legal in all the states of the country. If you are taking CBD oil in the USA, you need not worry about it being illegal.

Is CBD oil safe?

CBD products include full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD oil, or CBD isolates are all filled with pain-relieving benefits for the human body. A CBD product might also contain carrier oils like coconut oil or MCT oil to enhance results.

Is CBD oil good for your health?

Taking CBD oil is highly beneficial for your health as CBD products can provide anxiety and pain relief in just a few doses. CBD products that use a carrier oil can help mitigate chronic pain caused due to arthritis.

Can CBD get you high?

CBD products do not contain THC, the psychoactive compound of the cannabis plants. Full-spectrum contains all the components of this plant along with 0.3% THC. Broad-spectrum CBD oil contains all the components minus the THC. CBD isolate contains only pure CBD in its formula.

You must also consume recommended CBD oil per serving to not become addicted to it.

Can you pass a drug test with regular CBD consumption?

It depends on where you are purchasing your CBD products. If you consume CBD oil that is of good quality, you can easily pass a drug test.

How much CBD oil should you consume daily?

The consumption of full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD oil or CBD isolate depends upon the strength of the product. Nevertheless, you must start by consuming one drop of any CBD oil products that you are using for pain relief.

Can one mix CBD oils with drinks?

It is not suggested to take CBD oil with any drinks. You must take CBD products sublingually so that they work the best on your body.

Can pets take CBD oil?

CBD products are available in all varieties (CBD isolate, full spectrum, and broad spectrum CBD oil) for pets these days. After consulting a vet, you can give your pet high-quality CBD products.

Can one find full-spectrum CBD oil and broad-spectrum CBD oil online?

There are plenty of CBD products available online that you can choose from.

Final Verdict On The Best CBD Oil Brands – Are They Worth It?

There is no doubt that CBD oil products are being favored by the masses due to their multiple benefits. Whether it is a full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD oil, you can gain a lot of health benefits from their daily consumption.

Most CBD oils on this list use high-quality and premium ingredients in their composition to provide pain relief to users within a few doses. You can choose any CBD oil on this list to enhance your health.

Please note that all the statements made above are not a substitute for any medical advice. You should consult a certified health professional before using CBD for healing purposes.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.