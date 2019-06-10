Best County Fairs

Boone County Fair gets underway on July 20

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) -- The Boone County Fair is set to begin on July 20.

The fair will start with a 9:30 a.m. parade. The parade will be followed by family-friendly events including a talent show, outlaw mud bog and Queen's contest.

You won't want to miss the Latting Rodeo at 7 p.m. on July 25 or Supreme Showmanship at 5:30 p.m. on July 26.

The fairgrounds are located at 1300 East 100 South in Lebanon.

