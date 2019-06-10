Best County Fairs

Get a state fair experience for a county fair price at the Hendricks County Fair

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) -- The Hendricks County Fair is just over one month away!

The fair gets started on July 14 and runs until July 20.

The fair will have free shows including Extreme Raptors, a Youth Firefighters Show and Swifty Swine Racing Pigs.

At the Hendricks County Fair, you'll be able to get a State Fair experience at a county fair price.

The fairgrounds are located at 1900 East Main Street in Danville.

