Monroe County Fair to kick off June 29
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) -- The Monroe County Fair gets underway later this month.
The fair begins on June 29 and runs until July 7.
The fair has a top-notch 4-H livestock sale and a highly regarded carnival.
The fairgrounds are located at 5700 West Airport Road in Bloomington.
For more info, click here.
Local Headlines
Latest Crime News
Trending Stories
National Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.