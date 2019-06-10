Best County Fairs

Monroe County Fair to kick off June 29

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) -- The Monroe County Fair gets underway later this month.

The fair begins on June 29 and runs until July 7.

The fair has a top-notch 4-H livestock sale and a highly regarded carnival.

The fairgrounds are located at 5700 West Airport Road in Bloomington.

