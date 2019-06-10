HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Hancock County Fair is just around the corner!

The fair kicks off on June 21 and runs until June 28.

The fair has free parking and free admission.

The fair is home to the Xtreme Rodeo, donkey races, the Peru Amateur Circus, a petting zoo and several other events including a parade, talent show, baby contest, pedal pull and pet parade. Hancock County has one of the largest livestock shows in the state!

The fairgrounds are at 620 Apple Street in Greenfield.

Click here for more info and a schedule of daily events..