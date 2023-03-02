7 Best VPN Services for Maximum Privacy & Security

Most regular internet users, and especially businesses and other organizations with special security needs, are understandably concerned about their online safety and privacy. Users of the Internet need to be aware of and worried about these issues.

A VPN connection is a secure method of connecting to the internet that many people use to keep their personal information and online activities hidden. The best VPN services may not be the same for everyone, so we take a look at the seven best VPN services, such as CyberGhost VPN, and provide insight to help you choose.

>> Browse Securely with CyberGhost VPN

7 Best VPN Services: Quick Overview

CyberGhost VPN – Best Overall

– Best Overall NordVPN – Best for Extra Data Encryption

– Best for Extra Data Encryption ExpressVPN – Best Selection of Countries

– Best Selection of Countries Surfshark – Best for Extra Privacy Options

– Best for Extra Privacy Options ProtonVPN – Best Free VPN Plan

– Best Free VPN Plan Windscribe – Best for Flexible Plans

– Best for Flexible Plans TunnelBear – Best for Security Audit Frequency

Even while many people use computers and tablets to surf the web, smartphones are by far the most popular method of doing so. In the United States, mobile devices now account for over half of all internet traffic. Somewhere approximately 300 million adults in the United States have a mobile phone.

The inaccessibility of your search terms and browsing history online may not be the only security risk you need to worry about. As more people move their financial transactions online, hackers have greater opportunities to steal sensitive data.

To help you choose, we’ve compiled a list of the 7 best VPN services.

1. CyberGhost VPN – Best VPN Service Overall

Pros:

This feature supports up to 7 simultaneous connections

Incredible speeds

Most extensive server system

Supports a wide range of optional extras

There’s a 100% satisfaction guarantee for all of our programs

Cons:

Confusion surrounds privacy policies

Expensive

CyberGhost allows for seven simultaneous connections, which is more than other VPN providers. Given that many homes have more than one gadget, it’s a decent mobile VPN.

CyberGhost, however, offers a plethora of supplementary safety options for mobile device usage. Additionally, you may choose the server location CyberGhost suggests for you, or a server optimized for the way you often use the Internet.

Plan Term Lengths and Discounts: 4.8/5

CyberGhost offers four different subscription plans:

Monthly – $12.99

– $12.99 Yearly – $4.29/mo, billed at $51.48 annually

– $4.29/mo, billed at $51.48 annually Two years – $3.25/mo, billed at $78 every two years

– $3.25/mo, billed at $78 every two years Three years + three free months – $2.29/mo, billed at $89.31 every three years

Aside from the monthly plan’s 14-day warranty, all other term lengths come with a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Online Protection Protocols: 4.9/5

A kill switch, split tunneling, and military-grade 256-bit AES encryption are just a few of CyberGhost’s security features. In all, you may choose from more than a hundred different locations across 91 different nations as your new permanent home.

Zero Logs Policy: 5/5

CyberGhost’s No-Logs policy ensures that your information will never be sold or given to other parties like governments. CyberGhost claims it does not log its customers’ online movements:

Accessed websites

IP address

Browsing history

Session durations

VPN server connection

Bandwidth usage

Number of Simultaneous Connections Available: 4.6/5

CyberGhost has the highest number of allowed devices (seven) for an Internet service provider (ISP). One adult may make daily use of a computer, tablet, or mobile phone. CyberGhost is a great option for multi-person households due to its generous simultaneous connection limit.

Servers: 4.9/5

In all, there are over 7,500 CyberGhost servers spread throughout 91 countries.

Overall Score: 4.8/5

>> Browse Securely with CyberGhost VPN

2. NordVPN – Best VPN Encryption

Pros:

Quick responses from an available support agent through online chat

Guaranteed refunds

No records will be kept

Uses OpenVPN and WireGuard

Superior detection and prevention of threats

Cons:

Pricing for renewals is complex

The speeds are a little sluggish

Costs more than comparable alternatives

NordVPN’s customizable features include multi-hop links, split tunneling, and support for the Tor browser. Another best VPN service, Surfshark, disclosed a deal with the company only recently. NordVPN has round-the-clock assistance available for your convenience.

Read this NordVPN review on TechPresident.com for an expert evaluation of the VPN service.

Plan Term Lengths and Discounts: 4.3/5

In order to subscribe to NordVPN, you may do it in three different ways:

Monthly – $11.99

– $11.99 One year – $4.99/mo, billed annually

– $4.99/mo, billed annually Two years – $3.99/mo, billed at $95.76 for the first two years and $99.48 per year afterward

In case you’re not satisfied with NordVPN, you may request a refund within 30 days.

Online Protection Protocols: 5/5

Multi-hop connections are used by NordVPN instead of relying on a single VPN server to carry your internet traffic. All of the servers are completely out of disk space. NordVPN uses 256-bit AES encryption.

Clients may avoid potentially malicious content including adverts and websites as well as bots with the help of CyberSec. The Threat Protection feature protects you against malicious advertisements, spyware, and trackers even if your VPN connection is off.

If the connection to the VPN server ever drops, the Kill Switch will immediately disable Internet access.

Zero Logs Policy: 4.7/5

According to NordVPN, no customer data is saved or sold during third-party audits.

Bandwidth usage

Traffic logs

IP addresses

Connection time stamps

Session information

Browsing data

Number of Simultaneous Connections Available: 4.7/5

The NordVPN service allows users to connect up to six devices simultaneously. Many users may not need more than six simultaneous connections, however, some service providers do provide more.

Servers: 4.5/5

One of the most well-known VPNs is NordVPN, which offers over 5,600 servers in 59 different locations.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

>> Get the Best Prices for NordVPN

3. ExpressVPN – Best VPN Service for Country Selection

Pros:

There are 94 different locations for servers

Up-to-date technology

Help with technological issues is available around the clock

Get your money back if you’re not happy within 30 days

Plans are available on a monthly, semiannual, and annual basis

Cons:

There’s a limit of 5 active connections at once

Those that involve more than one hop are not included

It’s pricier than the majority of its rivals

Not only does ExpressVPN provide the usual VPN security, but it also has some unique features, such as the MediaStreamer and Lightway technology. The company’s technical support team is constantly accessible, unlike several competitors.

This company often releases updates to its released apps, which add new functionality and address bugs.

Plan Term Lengths and Discounts: 4/5

ExpressVPN provides three different subscription options to its customers:

Monthly – $12.95

– $12.95 Six months – $9.99/mo, billed at $59.95 every six months

– $9.99/mo, billed at $59.95 every six months One year + three free months – $6.67/mo, initially billed for 15 months, with renewals every 12 months

A 30-day money-back guarantee is included with each package.

Online Protection Protocols: 4.6/5

ExpressVPN has a safety feature and supports split tunneling. This service provider uses AES 256-bit encryption to ensure that customer data is never retained on its own servers or in its users’ accounts.

Zero Logs Policy: 4.7/5

ExpressVPN promises that it will not log any of its users’ activity, including DNS queries or traffic data.

Number of Simultaneous Connections Available: 4.2/5

At the low end of the scale, ExpressVPN only allows five devices to be connected at once. Nonetheless, if you want to safeguard your home network, you may connect your wifi to your modem. When enabled, this feature safeguards all Wi-Fi-connected devices on your network, including game consoles, IoT devices, and smart TVs.

Servers: 4.6/5

ExpressVPN has a worldwide server network that spans more than 94 countries and has more than 3,000 servers.

Overall Score: 4.4/5

>> Get the Best Prices for ExpressVPN

Pros:

An infinite number of gadgets may be linked together at once

The use of WireGuard

Service is accessible around the clock, every day of the year

Quite possibly the best live chat assistance ever

Superior methods of secrecy

Cons:

Speeds are mediocre at best

Subscriptions are expensive and renewed every month

The kill switch is not always effective

Surfshark’s unlocking features extend to smart TVs and game consoles in addition to a broad variety of browser add-ons and mobile applications. The fact that there’s no limit on the number of devices any user may connect at once is a major selling point for this service.

However, Surfshark’s pace is much slower than those of its competitors. A second best VPN service, NordVPN, has partnered with this provider.

Plan Term Lengths and Discounts: 4/5

There are three different contract lengths that Surfshark may pick from:

Monthly – $12.95

– $12.95 One year – $3.99/mo, billed at $47.88 yearly.

– $3.99/mo, billed at $47.88 yearly. Two years – $2.49/mo, billed at $59.76 for the first term and renewing at that price annually after 24 months.

As long as you send the item back within 30 days, you’ll get your money back.

Online Protection Protocols: 5/5

The Internet Key Exchange (IKE) version 2 protocol, along with the original IKE version 1, are both supported by this Virtual private network. Features such as AES-256 GCM encryption and multi-hop split tunneling tools are available for the benefit of subscribers.

Surfshark is a filtering browser that can block websites, advertisements, and even your location using GPS technology. Starting with the present IP Rotator, further functionality enabled by Nexus technology will be made available over the following two years. A new IP address is assigned by the system every few minutes, giving the user a degree of anonymity not seen in other methods.

Zero Logs Policy: 4.8/5

In accordance with its privacy policy, Surfshark does not record information about its user’s activities online, including the amount of data transferred or the sites visited. This policy is easy to read and understand.

Number of Simultaneous Connections Available: 5/5

Surfshark customers in larger households and businesses may use an unlimited number of devices at once, vastly enhancing their online experience.

Servers: 4.1/5

Over 3,200 servers for Surfshark are available worldwide, spread over 65 different nations.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

>> Get Started with Surfshark

5. ProtonVPN – Best for Free VPN Service

Pros:

Uses OpenVPN or WireGuard

Affordable and adaptable pricing structures

The free edition has no restrictions on how much data you may use

Equipped with sophisticated security measures

Superb velocity

Cons:

The fundamental layout only allows for 5 concurrent connections

There’s no ad blocking

Isn’t Chrome-compatible or easy to use with it

ProtonVPN offers three tiers of service, including a free tier with unlimited bandwidth, which is unusual among VPN services. It’s a great option since it offers both additional privacy safeguards and a straightforward UI.

Plan Term Lengths and Discounts: 4.3/5

ProtonVPN is one of the best VPN services that offers unlimited bandwidth while being completely free. There are three ProtonVPN plans to choose from:

Basic – $4/mo, billed at $48 yearly

– $4/mo, billed at $48 yearly Plus – $8/mo, billed at $96 yearly

– $8/mo, billed at $96 yearly Visionary (includes a ProtonMail Visionary account) – $24/mo, billed at $288 yearly

Protecting Yourself Online: 4.7

ProtonVPN ensures the safety of its customers by using OpenVPN and WireGuard. 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) or ChaCha20 cryptosystem is employed for security. Some of these features include a kill switch, content screening, and security against DNS leaks. Depending on what you’re looking for in a membership, features like ad blocking, file transfer support, streaming services, access to Tor, and Secure Core may all be available to you.

Zero Logs Policy: 4.8/5

All ProtonVPN accounts are 100% log-free.

Number of Simultaneous Connections Available: 4.1/5

The number of devices a consumer may use concurrently is dependent on the pricing tier of their plan.

Free – 1 connection

– 1 connection Basic – 2 connections

– 2 connections Plus – 10 connections

– 10 connections Visionary – 10 connections

Servers: 4/5

ProtonVPN has 1,529 servers located in 61 different countries.

Overall Score: 4.4/5

>> Get the Best Prices for ProtonVPN

6. Windscribe – Best VPN Provider Plan Options

Pros:

Facilitated usage

Excellent cost-effectiveness

Up-to-date technology

Profound DNS filtering

Use of an unlimited number of devices at once

Cons:

Although a chatbot is available, real-time communication is not

Not having assistance available at all hours

No safety checks

Slower than the average

Windscribe is superior to other VPN services in the number of malware strains it can prevent. Customers have more options here than at many other businesses.

Plan Term Lengths and Discounts: 4.8/5

You may “Build a Plan” in Windscribe for a little price.

Monthly – $9

– $9 One yea r – $4.08/mo, billed at $49 yearly

r – $4.08/mo, billed at $49 yearly Build a Plan – $1 per location, billed monthly

One ScribeForce account may be used by up to five users at once. Users will be charged $3 monthly. Priced at $8 monthly, static Servers may be bought for use in a single location.

If you’ve used less than ten gigabytes in the last three days, you may be eligible for a refund.

Online Protection Protocols: 4.8/5

WireGuard, OpenVPN, and Internet Key Exchange version 2 are some of the protocols used to encrypt and decrypt data.

Zero Logs Policy: 4.5/5

Windscribe claims that it will not record anything about your VPN use, including your IP address or activities. It remembers the date and time of your previous login and how much data you’ve used in the last thirty days.

Number of Simultaneous Connections Available: 5/5

A single Windscribe account may be used on an unlimited number of devices.

Servers: 3.5/5

Windscribe has around 500 servers spread over more than 60 different countries.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

>> Get the Best Prices for WindScribe

7. TunnelBear – Best VPN Provider for Independent Security Audits

Pros:

Simple in design and operation

Independent and thorough security audits once a year

Very fast speeds

Complete protection of user data

Cons:

Compared to other services, it lacks in key areas

Data transfer for the free version is highly limited

Doesn’t bypass regional restrictions on as many services as its rivals

TunnelBear provides a freemium edition in addition to student discounts, making it an inexpensive option.

Plan Term Lengths and Discounts: 4.7/5

TunnelBear offers a free tier as well as two paid plans.

The Unlimited package offers three distinct tiers:

Monthly – $9.99

– $9.99 One year – $4.99/mo, billed at $59.88 yearly

– $4.99/mo, billed at $59.88 yearly Three years – $3.33/mo, billed once at $12

The TunnelBear team’s plan requires a minimum of two users. $5.75 per user each month is the standard charge. There’s a 70% discount for students who can prove their student status on a two-year subscription.

Online Protection Protocols: 4.1/5

TunnelBear encrypts your data using the robust AES 256-bit algorithm. Though it employs OpenVPN standards, WireGuard is not accepted. Only in times of peak demand can TunnelBear make use of its over 20% virtual server capacity.

Zero Logs Policy: 5/5

Tunnelbear’s policy on user privacy provides extensive information. Neither DNS requests nor IP addresses are logged, according to the TunnelBear website. Nonetheless, it tracks the data use of free users due to the plan’s bandwidth limit.

Number of Simultaneous Connections Available: 4/5

As opposed to the best VPN services, TunnelBear limits users to only five connected gadgets at once.

Servers: 4/5

The TunnelBear network consists of over 3,000 servers located in 49 different nations.

Overall Score: 4.4/5

>> Get the best prices for TunnelBear

Ranking Methodology

Multiple criteria were used in the creation of this ranking of the best VPN services, including:

Pricing

Encryption protocols

Speeds

The number of allowed simultaneous connections

Zero log policies

Features

Those who most closely met all of our criteria and excelled in one or more of those areas were our best VPN services.

>> Browse Securely with CyberGhost VPN

Best VPN Services Buying Guide

Inquire about the most typically requested issues concerning VPNs.

What Is a VPN

Using a virtual private network (VPN), you may connect securely to the internet from your computer. A tunnel’s encrypted connection will keep your online activities private. It may also bypass firewalls and give you an IP address from another country, letting you access sites that normally wouldn’t work in your region.

A computer’s location on the internet is designated by a unique number called an IP address. The IP address of a device may be used to track its geographical origin and the history of websites visited. If you allow your devices to broadcast their exact location, you put yourself in considerable danger from data miners and hackers.

A virtual private network, or VPN, may help you remain anonymous while browsing the web. An alternative is to use a VPN, which will hide your IP address and reveal the providers. A VPN may encrypt your data in transit, protecting it from prying eyes like attackers and data breaches while also shielding your identity and financial information from prying eyes like advertisers and hiding your online activity and purchases from prying eyes like credit agencies.

While a virtual private network (VPN) may significantly improve the security of your mobile phone and other devices, it cannot guarantee your anonymity online or prevent you from being hacked. Don’t download files from suspicious senders or visit unfamiliar websites.

>> Browse Securely with CyberGhost VPN

Should You Use a VPN Constantly

It’s useless to have a VPN if it cannot connect. Using a VPN on a regular basis has several benefits:

The risk of becoming the victim of a cyberattack rises while using a public Wi-Fi connection. Without your awareness, your device may be joined to a “twin” network, a fake network that closely resembles the one you wish to use. A virtual private network might be useful here.

Online banking comes with the risk of being hacked and having your personal information stolen. In order to avoid unintentionally conducting financial dealings without utilizing your encrypted tunnel, you should have your VPN active at all times.

Therefore, your ISP or other third parties may trade your confidential info to marketers who will then use it to send you targeted ads. If you constantly use a VPN, neither third parties nor your Internet service provider will be able to see your browsing history (VPN).

Not all websites provide the same level of risk, and some might compromise your security more than others. Using a virtual private network (VPN), on a daily basis protects you against the risks of accessing unsecured websites, such as those lacking the HTTPS protocol.

A player’s Internet service provider (ISP) might slow down their connection or block access from their country. Using a virtual private network (VPN) may help gamers avoid these blocks, opening up access to content from other countries and improving their gaming experience.

>> Browse Securely with CyberGhost VPN

Do VPN Providers Sell Your Data

Some best VPN services, despite their claim that they would keep your browser history private, actually share such information with other parties. If you choose a VPN service that doesn’t keep logs, all traces of your past use and connections will be deleted.

Use of a virtual private network (VPN) leaves a paper trail of your online activities, including URLs, visits, and identities assumed when surfing the web. In your VPN server logs, you may see information such as the amount of data you use, the times you join and disconnect, the length of your sessions, and the frequency with which you use the service.

Even though best VPN services may keep logs for troubleshooting purposes, you should make sure that they do not sell or share your data and that they delete the logs after a fair length of time.

What Is VPN Encryption

If you don’t encrypt your online transactions and communications, anybody may see your personal and financial details. Encryption ensures that only authorized parties, such as yourself, may view your data, even if it’s stolen.

Many best VPN services employ AES 256-bit encryption. In addition to IKEv2, OpenVPN, and WireGuard, you also have additional VPN choices.

>> Browse Securely with CyberGhost VPN

What Are Split Tunneling and Multi-Hop Connections

If you look at the best VPN services, you’ll come across these terms. By using split tunneling, you may decide which programs connect to the internet over your VPN and which do not. Multi-hop connections use many servers rather than just one to conceal your IP address.

What Is a Server

A server is a sophisticated computer used to handle and store data for connections, network systems, and network devices. Virtual private network (VPN) servers are often just regular servers with VPN software installed on top.

Virtual private networks (VPNs) often use both physical and virtual server infrastructure. A physical server may host a virtual server, eliminating the need for dedicated hardware.

There’s a risk that the best VPN services’ overall performance may suffer if it uses too many servers. By adding more servers, we can distribute the load and improve speeds for all users. There will be a greater variety of IP addresses available, and the connection should be more stable than a VPN.

The greater the number of server locations, the better, since you’ll have more options for server setups to choose from.

>> Browse Securely with CyberGhost VPN

How Can You Choose the Best VPN Service

A decent virtual private network (VPN) for mobile devices should include a number of key characteristics, however, they might vary from user to user.

People who use a virtual private network (VPN) for business or when traveling internationally may have different motivations than individuals who employ a virtual private network for personal usage. Verify the best VPN service you’re thinking about.

Does not keep any logs and will not sell your data

Guarantees your satisfaction or gives you your money back

Supports a sufficient number of concurrent connections for your requirements

Availability at any time of day or night

Facilitates rapid data transfer

Provides consistent access to servers from your location

Utilizes sophisticated encryption methods

Fully compatible with whatever platform your devices use

The supplementary features of the best VPN service, such as ad filtering, unblocking of streaming, extra security layers, and transparency should also be taken into account. Learn more about each service by reading reviews written by users, experts in the field, and unbiased third parties.

After you have a shortlist of promising options, you should include their monthly and annual costs along with any pricing incentives, such as free months of service.

Though the best VPN services provide significant discounts for yearly subscriptions, it’s still wise to take advantage of any introductory or monthly free trials that may be available.

You may have a taste of the best VPN service while committing to a subscription if you’re unsure it will meet your needs.

Are You Prepared to Make a Decision on the Best VPN Services?

You should think about using the best VPN services if you care about your privacy when surfing the web (VPN). Connecting your phone or other devices directly to the internet might endanger your privacy, so this is a safer alternative.

When trying to choose the best VPN service for your needs, it’s important to read reviews and consider other variables. Like any other business or product, some best VPN service administrators are superior to others. It’s crucial to choose a reliable provider that will keep your data safe.

>> Browse Securely with CyberGhost VPN

Related Articles