AD OPERATIONS SPECIALIST

CIRCULUS Digital Media is seeking a Search Engine Marketing and Social Media Rockstar with a digital acumen, and an always learning attitude. This individual will be responsible for building search and social campaigns on various platforms while simultaneously uncovering digital media opportunities with our sales staff. Candidate will demonstrate an ability to think creatively, strategically, and communicate effectively.

As an Ad Operations Specialist, you will be responsible for the performance and growth of pay per click (PPC) and paid social campaigns for local, regional and national clients. Candidates must possess and show a detail-driven digital marketing background. Emphasis for this role will be on paid media buying and planning to drive qualified conversions.

We are looking for passionate employees and savvy strategists with high expectations for themselves and their campaigns. We offer a flexible and collaborative team environment designed to be both challenging and rewarding. You must be willing to always be in the learning mindset as the digital world is ever changing. Cross training to additional digital products will occur so you have working knowledge of all digital products so you can give a full vision to our sales team and clients.



Essential Job Responsibilities:

Develop, execute, and manage digital marketing strategies to drive traffic and conversions

Optimize marketing performance through a digital media mix comprised of PPC/paid search, paid social, retargeting, and display and email strategies

Work closely with Account Management and Digital Media leadership to conceptualize, execute, and report on campaign strategy and effectiveness

Frequent, in-depth data analysis to spot trends/shifts in the landscape and opportunities to improve performance

Test the performance of ad creative, landing page design, beta opportunities, new vendors and other campaign elements to improve results

Identify and present new opportunities/areas of growth to clients that will improve their digital marketing ROI

Participate in client calls to discuss account performance, interpretation of data, and actionable plans

Collaborate cross-channel with other teams to provide client with a holistic view of their digital footprint

Perform other duties as assigned

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Communications, or Analytics or similar field and/or 2+ years comparable work experience required

Facebook Blueprint Certification

Google Analytics certification

Google Search, Google Ads certification

Google My Business certification

Preferred Skills:

Proven experience as Ad Operations Specialist or similar role

Excellent understanding of digital marketing concepts and best practices

Experience running paid social media, Google, Yahoo, and Bing search engine marketing campaigns

Working knowledge of ad serving tools

Working knowledge of web analytics tools

Skills and experience in creative content writing

Analytical mindset and critical thinking

REQUIREMENTS

Candidates must be enthusiastic, high energy, and goal driven

2+ years of sales experience

Proficient in MS Office and CRM software

Proven sales track record

Ability to build rapport

Time management and planning skills

Coachable

Please send your resume and credentials to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Ad Operations Specialist” in the subject line.

WISH-TV and CIRCULUS Digital Media are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting. For more information about Circle City Broadcasting please visit www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer