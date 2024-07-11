Search
Brand & Creative Director

WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV, in Indianapolis, is seeking a Brand & Creative Director.  We are searching for someone who will direct all promotional activities for the station and supervise all commercial production for the station. 

Principle responsibilities include:

  • Oversee stations’ brand and image.
  • Provide leadership for the promotions team.
  • Develop and execute promotions and marking strategies for the station and digital platforms.
  • Manage a creative staff.
  • Works closely with the Sales Department to develop concepts which will aid new business development.
  • Coordinates and oversees all media relations efforts including writing press releases.
  • Develops and executes special projects and assignments designed to achieve specific marketing goals.

If you have a passion for marketing, and consider yourself energetic, outgoing, and creative, we want to hear from you. Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “BRAND & CREATIVE DIRECTOR” in the subject line.

For additional information about WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV23, visit www.wishtv.com WISH TV and MyINDY-TV23 are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting, visit www.circlecitybroadcasting.com Equal Opportunity Employer.