Brand & Creative Director
WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV, in Indianapolis, is seeking a Brand & Creative Director. We are searching for someone who will direct all promotional activities for the station and supervise all commercial production for the station.
Principle responsibilities include:
- Oversee stations’ brand and image.
- Provide leadership for the promotions team.
- Develop and execute promotions and marking strategies for the station and digital platforms.
- Manage a creative staff.
- Works closely with the Sales Department to develop concepts which will aid new business development.
- Coordinates and oversees all media relations efforts including writing press releases.
- Develops and executes special projects and assignments designed to achieve specific marketing goals.
If you have a passion for marketing, and consider yourself energetic, outgoing, and creative, we want to hear from you. Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “BRAND & CREATIVE DIRECTOR” in the subject line.
For additional information about WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV23, visit www.wishtv.com WISH TV and MyINDY-TV23 are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.
For more information on Circle City Broadcasting, visit www.circlecitybroadcasting.com Equal Opportunity Employer.