Brand & Creative Director

WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV, in Indianapolis, is seeking a Brand & Creative Director. We are searching for someone who will direct all promotional activities for the station and supervise all commercial production for the station.

Principle responsibilities include:

Oversee stations’ brand and image.

Provide leadership for the promotions team.

Develop and execute promotions and marking strategies for the station and digital platforms.

Manage a creative staff.

Works closely with the Sales Department to develop concepts which will aid new business development.

Coordinates and oversees all media relations efforts including writing press releases.

Develops and executes special projects and assignments designed to achieve specific marketing goals.

If you have a passion for marketing, and consider yourself energetic, outgoing, and creative, we want to hear from you. Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “BRAND & CREATIVE DIRECTOR” in the subject line.

For additional information about WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV23, visit www.wishtv.com WISH TV and MyINDY-TV23 are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting, visit www.circlecitybroadcasting.com Equal Opportunity Employer.