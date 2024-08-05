CREATIVE SERVICE CONTENT PRODUCER

WISH-TV/WNDY in Indianapolis, IN has an immediate opening for a full-time Creative Services Producer to join our growing Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment team.

You will be responsible for creating compelling long-form content and effective commercials to run across the Circle City Broadcasting platforms.

Candidates will be expected to script, shoot and edit commercials, locally produced programs, and other long-form content. Experience in both studio and location productions is a plus.

You will be working in collaboration with the sales team, interacting with clients and other departments as needed.

The ideal candidate should have experience in shooting, lighting, staging, editing, as well as editing software comparable to the adobe creative suite, avid and the ability to work with various PC office programs. Experience in graphic creation and digital content is a plus, but not required. Must be able to work flexible hours.

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume along with links to materials and samples to: jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com, Please include “Creative Service Content Producer” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH TV/WNDY TV please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH TV and WNDY are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting. For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer