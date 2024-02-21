CREATIVE SERVICE PRODUCER

WISH-TV/WNDY in Indianapolis, IN has an immediate opening for a full-time Creative Service Producer.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to, working with the Creative Service Team to develop and produce content for programs, promotions, commercials and special content for multiple media platforms.

The ideal candidate must possess the following skills:

Camera operations both in studio and on location along with a strong working knowledge of all standard production equipment. Experience in multi-camera remote production is a plus.

Editing proficiency with Adobe Creative Suite (Premier, Photoshop, After Effects, Audition). AVID and other platforms are valued.

Skills in scripting, lighting, and audio are needed.

Qualified candidate must:

Be able to work independently and as a team member.

Possess a clear sense of customer service.

Display a strong work ethic and be able to work flexible hours.

Must be able to handle multiple tasks and manage deadlines.

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume along with links to materials and samples to: jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com, Please include “Creative Service Producer” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com WISH-TV/WNDY-TV 23 are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting. For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer