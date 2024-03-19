Digital Account Coordinator | Research Assistant

WISH-TV and Circulus Digital Media is seeking a part-time, leading to full-time Account Coordinator and Research Assistant to join our team. The ideal candidate will have experience supporting a sales staff in a fast-paced environment. You will be responsible for coordinating digital campaign strategies, designing presentation templates for sales staff and management, and providing research-based insights to increase sales productivity.

Duties & Responsibilities Include:

Supporting sales staff with day-to-day client campaign deliverables

Entering orders and trafficking creative assets for digital marketing campaigns

Serve as go-to resource for advertising and market research

Championing and preparing client proof of performance reports

Supporting internal digital marketing strategies for WISH-TV and Circulus Digital

Perform other duties as assigned

The ideal candidate will have:

Proficiency in Microsoft PowerPoint and Excel

Experience working with Google Analytics, GAM, Nielsen, ComScore and Wide Orbit

The ability to communicate thoroughly

Problem solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot

Highly organized and motivated

If interested, please send your resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Digital Account Coordinator | Research Assistant” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV & Circulus Digital Media, please visit www.wishtv.com and www.CirculusDigital.com. WISH-TV and Circulus Digital Media are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer