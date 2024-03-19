Search
Digital Account Coordinator | Research Assistant

WISH-TV and Circulus Digital Media is seeking a part-time, leading to full-time Account Coordinator and Research Assistant to join our team. The ideal candidate will have experience supporting a sales staff in a fast-paced environment. You will be responsible for coordinating digital campaign strategies, designing presentation templates for sales staff and management, and providing research-based insights to increase sales productivity.

Duties & Responsibilities Include:

  • Supporting sales staff with day-to-day client campaign deliverables
  • Entering orders and trafficking creative assets for digital marketing campaigns
  • Serve as go-to resource for advertising and market research
  • Championing and preparing client proof of performance reports
  • Supporting internal digital marketing strategies for WISH-TV and Circulus Digital
  • Perform other duties as assigned

The ideal candidate will have:

  • Proficiency in Microsoft PowerPoint and Excel
  • Experience working with Google Analytics, GAM, Nielsen, ComScore and Wide Orbit
  • The ability to communicate thoroughly
  • Problem solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot
  • Highly organized and motivated

If interested, please send your resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Digital Account Coordinator | Research Assistant” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV & Circulus Digital Media, please visit www.wishtv.com and www.CirculusDigital.com. WISH-TV and Circulus Digital Media are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer