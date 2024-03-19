Digital Account Coordinator | Research Assistant
WISH-TV and Circulus Digital Media is seeking a part-time, leading to full-time Account Coordinator and Research Assistant to join our team. The ideal candidate will have experience supporting a sales staff in a fast-paced environment. You will be responsible for coordinating digital campaign strategies, designing presentation templates for sales staff and management, and providing research-based insights to increase sales productivity.
Duties & Responsibilities Include:
- Supporting sales staff with day-to-day client campaign deliverables
- Entering orders and trafficking creative assets for digital marketing campaigns
- Serve as go-to resource for advertising and market research
- Championing and preparing client proof of performance reports
- Supporting internal digital marketing strategies for WISH-TV and Circulus Digital
- Perform other duties as assigned
The ideal candidate will have:
- Proficiency in Microsoft PowerPoint and Excel
- Experience working with Google Analytics, GAM, Nielsen, ComScore and Wide Orbit
- The ability to communicate thoroughly
- Problem solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot
- Highly organized and motivated
If interested, please send your resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Digital Account Coordinator | Research Assistant” in the subject line.
For more information about WISH-TV & Circulus Digital Media, please visit www.wishtv.com and www.CirculusDigital.com. WISH-TV and Circulus Digital Media are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.
For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com
Equal Opportunity Employer