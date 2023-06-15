DIGITAL ADVERTISING OPERATIONS MANAGER

Circulus Digital Media is looking for a Digital Advertising Operations Managers for its robust Digital Advertising business. This individual will be responsible for overseeing all Digital Operations for Circulus Digital Media including working with various digital vendors while continuing to build out an operations department that covers all facets of digital advertising on a local, regional, national, and global basis.



RESPONSIBILITIES

• Trading at Trade Desk

• Hiring, managing, and overseeing the buildout of an all-encompassing Ad Ops Team

• Gain additional digital operations certification as needed

• Create systems, reporting and workflow within the Ad Operations Department

• Grow Ad Ops Team on an as needed basis based on ad volume



IDEAL REQUIREMENTS and CERTIFICATIONS

• Candidates must display proven leadership skills

• 5+ years of Digital Advertising Operations experience

• Trade Desk Certification

• Google Ads Display Certification

• Google Data Analytic Skills

• Mobile Experience Certification

• HubSpot Inbound Marketing Certification

• Facebook Blueprint Certification

• Digital Marketing Institute Certifications

• Project Manager Certifications

• Content Marketing Institute Certifications

• Hootsuite Social Marketing Certifications

• Email Marketing Certifications

Please send your resume and credentials to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Digital Ad Ops Manager” in the subject line.



For more info on Circulus Digital Media go to www.circulusdigitalmedia.com and parent company www.circlecitybroadcasting.com.