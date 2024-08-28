DIGITAL JOURNALIST

WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 in Indianapolis is looking for a Digital Journalist.

You will be responsible for developing story and content ideas for both broadcast and digital platforms, as well as publishing stories on digital publishing applications. Your role will also include managing the incoming police scanner traffic and assigning news crews to news stories as they happen. Excellent verbal, and written skills are a must, along with strong news judgement and journalistic integrity. You must be detail oriented and able to multi-task.

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Digital Journalist” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer