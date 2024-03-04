Director of Digital Marketing

WISH-TV/WNDY in Indianapolis, IN has an immediate opening for a full-time Director of Digital Marketing.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to, overseeing the marketing of our brands online by working directly with creative services, digital, sales, programming, and news departments.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Innovate digital strategies for development and promotion of multimedia content.

Oversee the station’s digital marketing and branding efforts to include: Press releases, digital bios, interactive content, QR codes, etc. Branding guide and talking points. Brochure creation and maintenance. Circulus Brand management.

Oversee the development and maintenance of wishtv.com: Design, create mockups of website features and homepage layout revisions. Provide digital training for new employees. Execute new web page development for station initiatives. Oversee strategy and brand management for WISH-TV apps and newsletters.

Design digital and print assets for marketing promotion and sales presentations.

Coordinate, schedule, and publish digital promotional content.

Assist sales team with: Creative assets for Circulus and Circle City Broadcasting. Creative writing for client websites. Lead community initiative posts and recaps tied to sales packages. PowerPoint presentations for initiatives.

Special projects for CCBE and all brands as needed.

Social media, electronic media strategy and promotional experience required.

Proficiency in the following platforms and skillsets a plus:

WordPress, Fuel, SocialNewsDesk, PowerPoint, SEO, web design/coding experience.

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume and cover letter to: jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Digital Marketing Director” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV, go to www.wishtv.com. WISH-TV/WNDY-TV 23 are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting. For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer