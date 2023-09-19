Early Morning News Executive Producer
WISH-TV/WNDY-TV in Indianapolis, IN, a former CBS affiliate now CW affiliate since 2015 who produces more local news and content than any local TV station in America, is looking for a motivated person to become our Executive Producer for our award-winning morning show- Daybreak.
Our six-hour morning show is well resourced with the most experienced anchors, reporters, directors, graphic package, and the most innovative 4K News set in the Midwest. WISH-TV is arguably the most impactful news brand in all of Indiana with the only Statewide TV News Network in Indiana.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Proven leadership skills in both news and infotainment programming
- Creativity in newscast producing – Out of the box thinking
- Ability to have a big picture vision
- Proven track record in training and developing line producers
- A keen understanding of the relationship with producing and digital media
- Previous experience as a producer for a four hour + Fox affiliate AM Newscast is a plus
- A desire to grow with an innovative and growing media company
If this is you, please send your resume and credentials to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Early Morning Executive Producer – Indianapolis” in the subject line.
For more information about Circle City Broadcasting please go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com
Equal Opportunity Employer