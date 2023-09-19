Early Morning News Executive Producer

WISH-TV/WNDY-TV in Indianapolis, IN, a former CBS affiliate now CW affiliate since 2015 who produces more local news and content than any local TV station in America, is looking for a motivated person to become our Executive Producer for our award-winning morning show- Daybreak.

Our six-hour morning show is well resourced with the most experienced anchors, reporters, directors, graphic package, and the most innovative 4K News set in the Midwest. WISH-TV is arguably the most impactful news brand in all of Indiana with the only Statewide TV News Network in Indiana.

The ideal candidate should have:

Proven leadership skills in both news and infotainment programming

and programming Creativity in newscast producing – Out of the box thinking

Ability to have a big picture vision

Proven track record in training and developing line producers

A keen understanding of the relationship with producing and digital media

Previous experience as a producer for a four hour + Fox affiliate AM Newscast is a plus

A desire to grow with an innovative and growing media company

If this is you, please send your resume and credentials to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Early Morning Executive Producer – Indianapolis” in the subject line.

For more information about Circle City Broadcasting please go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer