Evening Anchor

WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 in Indianapolis is looking for an Evening Anchor to join our news team. We are seeking an experienced journalist with excellent story-telling skills, polished on-air delivery and the ability to connect with the viewers.

The right candidate serves as the primary presenter of news stories and other content for all platforms that is clear and meaningful to the viewers.

We are looking for a newsroom leader who can multi-task, is a team player and is self-motivated to work in our fast-paced deadline driven environment.

Primary job duties will include presenting daily newscasts, conducting live interviews, and engaging viewers across all platforms.

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Weekend Evening Anchor Indianapolis” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 are locally-owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer