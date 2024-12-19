Freelance Anchor

WISH-TV/WNDY-TV in Indianapolis, IN is looking for Freelance news Anchors to join our news team.

3-5 years anchoring experience required

Indianapolis, or similar market experience preferred

Indiana experience a plus

Must live in or near the Indianapolis Television market

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com along with any links to their work. Please include “Anchor” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH-TV and WNDY-TV are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer