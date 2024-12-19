33°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
33° Indianapolis

Freelance Anchor

WISH-TV/WNDY-TV in Indianapolis, IN is looking for Freelance news Anchors to join our news team. 

  • 3-5 years anchoring experience required
  • Indianapolis, or similar market experience preferred
  • Indiana experience a plus
  • Must live in or near the Indianapolis Television market

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com  along with any links to their work.  Please include “Anchor” in the subject line. 

For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com.  WISH-TV and WNDY-TV are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting. 

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer