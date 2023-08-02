General Maintenance Engineer
WISH-TV in Indianapolis is seeking a General Maintenance Engineer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have experience in a video production environment. Must be available to work flexible hours.
Duties & Responsibilities Include:
- Assist with building and facility maintenance. Manage vendors and outside contractors.
- Assist with IT and broadcast equipment at the studio and remote locations.
- Proficient with Windows OS, Office applications and networking.
Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.comPlease include “General Maintenance Engineer-Indianapolis” in the subject line.
For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH-TV and WNDY-TV are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.
For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com .
Equal Opportunity Employer