General Maintenance Engineer

WISH-TV in Indianapolis is seeking a General Maintenance Engineer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have experience in a video production environment. Must be available to work flexible hours.

Duties & Responsibilities Include:

Assist with building and facility maintenance. Manage vendors and outside contractors.

Assist with IT and broadcast equipment at the studio and remote locations.

Proficient with Windows OS, Office applications and networking.

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.comPlease include “General Maintenance Engineer-Indianapolis” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH-TV and WNDY-TV are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com .

Equal Opportunity Employer