Graphics Producer
WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV, in Indianapolis, is seeking a graphics producer to join our team. This is a full time, entry-level position in our marketing department. We are searching for a creative graphic artist who can create and design, visually appealing graphics for digital display ads, and general marketing materials and special presentations.
Our ideal candidate:
- Has a good eye for graphic design
- Is experienced in still and motion graphic design
- Possesses good written and verbal communication skills.
- Is proficient with Adobe Suite including photoshop and illustrator.
- Can meet strict deadlines and work well with multiple team members in multiple departments
Minimum Qualifications:
Digital marketing, visual communications, graphic design, or related fields. Photography, Video, production and editing skills are a plus.
Please send your resume and include samples or links to: jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Graphics Producer-Indianapolis” in the subject line. For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 are locally-owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.
For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com
Equal Opportunity Employer