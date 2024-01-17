Search
Graphics Producer

WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV, in Indianapolis, is seeking a graphics producer to join our team. This is a full time, entry-level position in our marketing department. We are searching for a creative graphic artist who can create and design, visually appealing graphics for digital display ads, and general marketing materials and special presentations.

Our ideal candidate:

  • Has a good eye for graphic design
  • Is experienced in still and motion graphic design
  • Possesses good written and verbal communication skills.
  • Is proficient with Adobe Suite including photoshop and illustrator.
  • Can meet strict deadlines and work well with multiple team members in multiple departments

Minimum Qualifications:

Digital marketing, visual communications, graphic design, or related fields. Photography, Video, production and editing skills are a plus.

Please send your resume and include samples or links to: jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Graphics Producer-Indianapolis” in the subject line. For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 are locally-owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer

ABOUT OUR OWNERSHIP

