Graphics Producer

WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV, in Indianapolis, is seeking a graphics producer to join our team. This is a full time, entry-level position in our marketing department. We are searching for a creative graphic artist who can create and design, visually appealing graphics for digital display ads, and general marketing materials and special presentations.

Our ideal candidate:

Has a good eye for graphic design

Is experienced in still and motion graphic design

Possesses good written and verbal communication skills.

Is proficient with Adobe Suite including photoshop and illustrator.

Can meet strict deadlines and work well with multiple team members in multiple departments

Minimum Qualifications:

Digital marketing, visual communications, graphic design, or related fields. Photography, Video, production and editing skills are a plus.

Please send your resume and include samples or links to: jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Graphics Producer-Indianapolis” in the subject line. For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 are locally-owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer